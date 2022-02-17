Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 347,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,130,000 after buying an additional 459,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 923.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 169,483 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2,558.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 135,484 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,203,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,002,000 after buying an additional 93,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,259,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,213,000 after buying an additional 85,655 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.