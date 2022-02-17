KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Shares Down 2.4%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.08 and last traded at $41.14. 49,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 84,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

