Kristy Friedrichs Sells 1,814 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $299,069.58.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.28. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,641,000 after purchasing an additional 84,485 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 36.0% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in New Relic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,434,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,751,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in New Relic by 2,123.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

