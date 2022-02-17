Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KUASF shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $94.75 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuaishou Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kuaishou Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Kuaishou Technology stock remained flat at $$10.10 on Friday. 742,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,533. Kuaishou Technology has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

