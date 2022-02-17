KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
OTCMKTS:KUKAF traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.45. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $86.41.
