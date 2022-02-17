KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KUKAF traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.45. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $86.41.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

