Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kunlun Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS:KLYCY opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Kunlun Energy has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

