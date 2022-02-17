Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kunlun Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS:KLYCY opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Kunlun Energy has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

