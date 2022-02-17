KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) has been given a €84.00 ($95.45) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

KWS has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.25 ($87.78).

Shares of ETR KWS opened at €70.20 ($79.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €70.93 and a 200 day moving average of €71.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €65.30 ($74.20) and a 12-month high of €80.90 ($91.93).

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

