La-Z-Boy Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

La-Z-Boy has raised its dividend by 25.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. La-Z-Boy has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

NYSE:LZB opened at $30.15 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.00.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,602. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

