Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $19.14 on Friday. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $148.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 3,407.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 2,176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.