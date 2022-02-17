Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.11.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $205.83 million, a PE ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 2.30. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $4,970,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $100,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 709,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,849. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 155.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

