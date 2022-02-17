Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $74.03

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.03, but opened at $71.00. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 4,165 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.95.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

