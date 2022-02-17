Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Up 35.1% in January

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,650,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the January 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 16th. CBRE Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

NYSE LVS opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,289,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,504,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $508,293,000 after buying an additional 488,325 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $332,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,701,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $327,530,000 after purchasing an additional 225,742 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

