Laurion Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,443 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Diversey worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Diversey by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Diversey by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diversey by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

DSEY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

