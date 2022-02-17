Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lazydays’ earnings. Lazydays reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazydays will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lazydays.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAZY. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LAZY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $435,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 3,573 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,852.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 251,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,756. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lazydays by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 101,754 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 366,172 shares in the last quarter.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

