Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-$14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.38 billion.Leidos also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.100-$6.500 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.60.

Shares of LDOS traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.81. 1,413,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Leidos by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 232,498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,627,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Leidos by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

