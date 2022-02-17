LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingTree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.20.
Shares of TREE stock opened at $111.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.82 and a 200 day moving average of $140.99. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $352.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
