LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingTree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.20.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $111.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.82 and a 200 day moving average of $140.99. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $352.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

