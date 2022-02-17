Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Billion

Brokerages expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will report sales of $6.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.25 billion. Lennar posted sales of $5.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $32.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.55 billion to $33.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.88 billion to $35.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average of $103.48. Lennar has a 52 week low of $77.86 and a 52 week high of $117.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Lennar by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Lennar by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.