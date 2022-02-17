Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $951.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to announce sales of $951.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $894.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Lennox International reported sales of $930.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The company had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.57.

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total transaction of $191,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lennox International by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 354.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Lennox International by 31.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Lennox International by 240.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Lennox International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $9.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.74. 546,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,919. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $252.57 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

