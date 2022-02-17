Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stake Boosted by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908,553 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Leslie’s were worth $69,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 55.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 822,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 47.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 452.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

