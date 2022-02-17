Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to post $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.97 billion. Liberty Global posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full-year sales of $10.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Global.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516 over the last three months. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Liberty Global by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Global (LBTYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.