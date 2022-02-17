Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 592 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth approximately $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $99,538,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $164.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.62 and its 200-day moving average is $186.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

