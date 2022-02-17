Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 799 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $10,158,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS opened at $195.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.88. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,195 shares of company stock worth $4,252,004 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

