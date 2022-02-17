Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,850,342,000 after buying an additional 318,930 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,505,340,000 after buying an additional 114,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,282,543,000 after buying an additional 185,462 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,526,249,000 after buying an additional 119,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $550.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $611.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.