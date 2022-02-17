Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Down 20.9% in January

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,060. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after buying an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,368,000 after purchasing an additional 400,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,684,000 after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,253,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,230,000 after purchasing an additional 118,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $129.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $80.28 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 141.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

