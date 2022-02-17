LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,800 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 975,600 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 373,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

LifeMD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 131,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,031. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $122.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.71.

In other LifeMD news, Director Bertrand Velge acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 200,231 shares of company stock worth $800,117. Company insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in LifeMD by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LifeMD by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in LifeMD by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

