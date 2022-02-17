LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Up 9.3%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s share price was up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 12,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 868,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LFST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 140,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

