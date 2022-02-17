LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXCLF remained flat at $$2.14 during midday trading on Thursday. LIFULL has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.01 million, a PE ratio of 71.33 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About LIFULL

Lifull Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S.

