Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.23

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 1070609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lilium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24.
About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)
Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
