Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.23

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 1070609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lilium during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

