Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Up 54.1% in January

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the January 15th total of 940,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGHL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lion Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGHL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,719. Lion Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

