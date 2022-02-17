Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,088 Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Alpha Pro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter worth $86,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 309.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APT opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of -1.31. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $17.47.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

