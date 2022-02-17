Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.08.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

