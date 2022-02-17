Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,594 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,313 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW opened at $93.17 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $186.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.33.

