Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $292,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 163,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 648,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,593,000 after purchasing an additional 70,915 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 29,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.86 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

