Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $377,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,720 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $229.01 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

