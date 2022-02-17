Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 602,658 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $17,938,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 790.8% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after buying an additional 106,440 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $154.45 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.79 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

