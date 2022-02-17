Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,607 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,552 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,016 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX opened at $235.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.31 and a 200 day moving average of $203.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.