Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR stock opened at $267.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock worth $25,657,572. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

