Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,587 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of ICVT opened at $84.59 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.43.

