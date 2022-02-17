Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,587 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,664.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,606,000 after buying an additional 283,143 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 147,649 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after buying an additional 139,178 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 116,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 87,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after buying an additional 76,159 shares in the last quarter.

ICVT stock opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.43. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

