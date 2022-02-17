Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes $223,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 602,658 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,938,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 790.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after acquiring an additional 106,440 shares in the last quarter.
IVE stock opened at $154.45 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.79 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.12.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.