Litecoin Plus Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $79,287.04 and $27.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,383.41 or 1.00047196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00070667 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00032033 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002430 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00019326 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.88 or 0.00393932 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

