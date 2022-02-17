Litecred (LTCR) Price Reaches $0.0004

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Litecred has a market capitalization of $12,433.93 and $12.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecred coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecred has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,127.06 or 0.99982738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00070073 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.65 or 0.00256838 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00150676 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.00303883 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005304 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001356 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001439 BTC.

About Litecred

Litecred (CRYPTO:LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecred is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency with the characteristic of self-funded development, via block subsidy of 10% for each minted block, which guarantees a small and continuos flow to the developers, in order to mantain the project active. There is no developer premine at launch. “

Buying and Selling Litecred

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecred using one of the exchanges listed above.

