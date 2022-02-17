Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.30.

LAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC stock traded down C$2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,391. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$14.46 and a 52 week high of C$53.09. The stock has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of -61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.97.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.