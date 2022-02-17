Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.30.
LAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
LAC stock traded down C$2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,391. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$14.46 and a 52 week high of C$53.09. The stock has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of -61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.97.
In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.
