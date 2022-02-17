Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.45.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
