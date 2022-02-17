Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Shares Up 1.5%

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 40,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 54,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 million, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of -1.33.
About Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC)
