Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Shares Up 1.5%

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 40,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 54,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 million, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of -1.33.

Get Live Current Media alerts:

About Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

Live Current Media, Inc is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Current Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Current Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.