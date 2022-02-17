Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Live Oak Bancshares has a payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $65.81 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $45.31 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Williams III purchased 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835 and have sold 126,681 shares valued at $11,886,679. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.