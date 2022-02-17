LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,195 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 365.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 181.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,786,000 after acquiring an additional 749,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $6.31 on Thursday, hitting $49.29. 66,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

