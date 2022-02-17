Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.95

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.95 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 52.84 ($0.72). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 51.93 ($0.70), with a volume of 189,838,193 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLOY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.70) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.85) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £36.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.95.

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 144,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($91,972.45).

About Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.