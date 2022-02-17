LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $717.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $812,412.15 and $717.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,469,084 coins and its circulating supply is 50,256,307 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

